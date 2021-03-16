Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
March 16 2021 9:42am
03:46

Why are some Surrey students reluctant to get a COVID-19 test?

A third of Surrey students who were advised to get a COVID test didn’t. Surrey School District Superintendent Jordan Tinney discusses the possible reasons why.

Advertisement

Video Home