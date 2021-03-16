Menu

Food
March 16 2021 7:39am
New Restaurant Takeover Pop-up Series in Halifax

Launched in collaboration with chefs from around Halifax, NSCC students, instructors, and alumni, a new restaurant takeover pop-up series called “Secret Garden” is gaining steam in HRM.

