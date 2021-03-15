Menu

Global News at Noon Edmonton
March 15 2021 10:09pm
05:28

Edmonton city councillor Scott McKeen calls for overdose pilot program, declaration of public health emergency

Admitting the idea is controversial, Edmonton city councillor Scott McKeen is proposing a safe supply drug program to address the overdose crisis. Speaking with Global News at Noon, McKeen is calling for federal funding for a pilot program in the city, saying, “If we could just use compassion and science to deal with this rather than relying on those old myths about ‘drug addicts’ I think we can make real headway on this.”

