Global News Hour at 6 BC March 15 2021 9:23pm 01:17 B.C.’s mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign begins The B.C. government has begun the largest mass vaccination campaign in the province’s history, aiming to immunize 400,000 people against COVID-19 by mid-April. Grace Ke reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7698767/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7698767/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?