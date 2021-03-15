Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
March 15 2021 9:23pm
01:17

B.C.’s mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign begins

The B.C. government has begun the largest mass vaccination campaign in the province’s history, aiming to immunize 400,000 people against COVID-19 by mid-April. Grace Ke reports.

