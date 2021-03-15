Menu

Garbage
March 15 2021 12:45pm
01:45

Garbage in, garbage out: Garbage levels up dramatically during pandemic in Winnipeg

The pandemic has created many unintended side effects, including an increase in the amount of household waste winding up in the landfill. Marney Blunt explains.

