Global News Morning Montreal
March 15 2021 9:27am
05:43

New Research Centre

The Jewish General Hospital is launching a public fundraising campaign for the future Centre of Excellence in Infectious Diseases. Dr. Karl Weiss speaks with Global’s Laura Casella.

