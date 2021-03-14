Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton March 14 2021 8:20pm 01:51 Vaccine Phase 2A set to launch Monday in Alberta Phase 2A’s launch on Monday means another 437,000 Albertans will be eligible for vaccinations. Nicole Stillger has more on what you should know. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7696389/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7696389/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?