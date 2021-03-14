Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
March 14 2021 8:20pm
01:51

Vaccine Phase 2A set to launch Monday in Alberta

Phase 2A’s launch on Monday means another 437,000 Albertans will be eligible for vaccinations. Nicole Stillger has more on what you should know.

