Global News Morning BC
March 14 2021 2:00pm
05:00

BCHL season receives go-ahead from province

The BCHL will have a 2020-2021 season. League Commissioner Chris Hebb joined Jay Janower to discuss what this means for the BCHL’s 17 communities.

