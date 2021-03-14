Menu

Global News Morning BC
March 14 2021 1:58pm
03:11

All the PPE we’re using is creating a lot of waste

A new Metro Vancouver report looks at how much PPE waste was disposed of in 2020. We talk to Metro Vancouver Project Engineer Terry Fulton about the findings.

