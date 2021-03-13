Global News Hour at 6 March 13 2021 3:27pm 01:54 Fort Saskatchewan establishes parental leave for councillors As we head towards a fall election, a mom and councillor in Fort Saskatchewan won the support of her colleagues in making it easier for young people to run for office. Sarah Ryan reports. Fort Saskatchewan makes it easier for young people to run for office with new parental leave <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7695073/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7695073/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?