Global News Hour at 6 BC
March 12 2021 9:38pm
01:57

BC researchers developing breath test for COVID-19

Scientists at the BC Cancer Research Institute are developing a breath test that can determine whether someone has contracted COVID-19. Linda Aylesworth reports.

