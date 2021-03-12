Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
March 12 2021 10:47am
04:26

City councillor Brad Bradford takes on 24-hour cycling challenge

Brad Bradford, Beaches-East York councillor, talks about his 24-hour ride for the nationwide ‘Crush COVID: Ride for the Mind’ cycling campaign to raise money for mental health.

