News March 12 2021 1:27am 01:58 Dr. Bonnie Henry eases outdoor restrictions Dr. Bonnie Henry announcing today that we can begin expanding our bubbles ever so slightly. But, as Catherine Urquhart reports, it will still be awhile before we can return to large gatherings. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7692333/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7692333/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?