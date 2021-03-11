Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
March 11 2021 7:39pm
01:45

Fired Regina police officer wins appeal, will return to work

A Regina police officer who was fired last year after he was deemed unsuitable for police work has won his appeal.

Advertisement

Video Home