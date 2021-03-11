Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
March 11 2021 8:25pm
02:06

Albertans will ‘spring ahead’ again this year

On Sunday, Albertans will need to move their clocks forward one hour for Daylight Saving Time. As Chris Chacon reports, the time change doesn’t come without some controversy.

Advertisement

Video Home