Global News at Noon Edmonton
March 11 2021 2:39pm
01:52

Fort McMurray couple charged with sexual assault of infant

A Fort McMurray couple is facing several sexual assault-related charges after police said an infant victim was sexually assaulted. Kim Smith has the details.

