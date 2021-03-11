Menu

Global News Morning BC
March 11 2021 10:56am
03:56

Normalizing a pandemic world

It’s been one year since the WHO declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. We talk to UBC Social Psychologist Azim Shariff about the effects of the pandemic on our everyday lives.

