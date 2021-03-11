Global News Morning Saskatoon March 11 2021 10:14am 03:56 Adopt a Pet: Rosalie the brown tabby Rosalie the brown tabby is looking for a purrfect home. The 7 month old makes up for her smaller height in her snuggles. Brooke Weisbrod with Saskatoon SPCA also has some reminders ahead of Easter. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7690332/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7690332/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?