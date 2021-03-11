Menu

Global News Morning BC
March 11 2021 9:45am
03:54

COVID-19 and outdoor safety

Toronto doctor and Epidemiology Professor Dr. Stefan Baral says B.C. should adopt an outdoor strategy to curb the spread of COVID-19.

