Global News Morning Montreal
March 11 2021 9:32am
01:47

Proposed time change for West Island school stirs controversy

A proposed time change for St. John Fisher Elementary in Pointe-Claire is not going over well with some parents. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines has more on this story.

