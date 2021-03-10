Global News Hour at 6 BC March 10 2021 9:57pm 01:41 Government opens up COVID vaccinations to people aged 85+ early The B.C. Government has announced that people aged 85 years and over can begin booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Noon on Thursday, four days ahead of schedule. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7689875/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7689875/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?