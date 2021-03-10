Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
March 10 2021 9:57pm
01:41

Government opens up COVID vaccinations to people aged 85+ early

The B.C. Government has announced that people aged 85 years and over can begin booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Noon on Thursday, four days ahead of schedule.

