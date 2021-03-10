Menu

Canada
March 10 2021 6:42pm
01:56

Alberta identifies 47 COVID-19 variant cases Wednesday

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health announces the province has identified 47 more COVID-19 cases involving variants during her update on Wednesday.

