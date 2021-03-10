News March 10 2021 10:51am 00:58 Dale Boulevard crash Winnipeg police were at the scene of a crash on Dale Boulevard Wednesday morning that left three people in hospital. 3 taken to hospital after crash in Charleswood <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7688110/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7688110/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?