Global News at 10 Regina
March 10 2021 8:26am
01:20

Saskatchewan easing restrictions on household gatherings

The province is loosening some public health restrictions citing a drop in cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations, even as the number of variants surge in parts of Saskatchewan.

