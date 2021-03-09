Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
March 9 2021 9:13pm
02:06

UBC researcher discovers surprising new predator of juvenile salmon

A UBC researcher studying the fate of B.C.’s juvenile salmon has discovered an unexpected new addition to the list of predators. Linda Aylesworth reports.

