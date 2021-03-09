Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
March 9 2021 5:46pm
02:35

70-year-old man stabbed to death in North York

A 33-year-old man is charged with the murder of his own father. As Catherine McDonald reports, 70-year-old Arturo Acuna’s lifeless body was found on the driveway outside his home.

