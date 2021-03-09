Keeping track of COVID-19 vaccinations in Montreal’s racialized communities
New calls being made for race based and social/economic data be collected on people receiving the COVID-19 vaccine or getting tested. Currently, there are no metrics on how many visible minorities from low-income neighbourhoods are being protected against the virus. As Global’s Tim Sargeant explains, the fear is that many poor visible minorities who aren’t computer literate or don’t have a car or access to clinics aren’t getting vaccinated.