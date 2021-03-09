The Morning Show March 9 2021 10:50am 13:50 B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry reflects on the pandemic one year later Dr. Bonnie Henry and her sister Lynn Henry join The Morning Show to talk their new book, ‘Be Kind, Be Calm, Be Safe.’ <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7685702/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7685702/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?