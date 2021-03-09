Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
March 9 2021 7:48am
03:13

Decreasing Covid-19 cases in CHSLD’s and RPA’s

Encouraging signs inside Quebec’s long-term care facilities. Global’s Laura Casella sits down with Aging & Retirement Specialist, Matt Del Vecchio

