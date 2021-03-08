Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
March 8 2021 9:25pm
01:43

Coronavirus variant case numbers and concern both rising in B.C.

The number of B.C. coronavirus cases involving a variant of the disease is increasing, along with concerns about that spread. Keith Baldrey has the details.

Advertisement

Video Home