Global News Morning BC March 7 2021 2:56pm 04:59 B.C. Parks campsite reservation opens Monday The B.C. Parks online reservations system for campsites is set to go live on Monday. Kelly Green, Parliamentary Secretary for the Environment, shares the details. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7682437/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7682437/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?