Canada
March 6 2021 3:41pm
02:02

The Wedding Plaza: Saskatoon’s first wedding show in a year

The Wedding Plaza runs March 5th – 7th and again on March 19th – 21st. All patrons must pre-book and groups will be capped at a maximum of 30.

