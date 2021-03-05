Menu

Chilliwack
March 5 2021 8:35pm
02:06

Off-road driving continues in delicate salmon habitat

Despite widespread public outrage, signage and an education campaign, off-road drivers continue to cause damage to a key Fraser River salmon habitat. Paul Johnson reports

