Global News at 5:30 Toronto March 5 2021 5:48pm 02:18 Brantford, Ont., mourns the loss of Walter Gretzky Canada’s hockey dad could have lived anywhere he wanted but stayed in Brantford, constantly contributing to the community. Mark Carcasole reports. Walter Gretzky mourned in Brantford, Ont., city he helped put on the map <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7680772/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7680772/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?