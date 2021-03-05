Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
March 5 2021 9:44am
01:23

Backyard Cinema

A Pointe-Claire family makes the most of spring break building a private outdoor theatre.
Global’s Brayden Jagger-Haines heads to the movies.

