Global News Hour at 6 BC March 4 2021 8:58pm 02:04 The complications of the AstraZeneca vaccine Richard Zussman reports on how the arrival of the AstraZeneca vaccine is good news, but also adds another layer of complexity to B.C.’s mass vaccination plan. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7678561/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7678561/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?