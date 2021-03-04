Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Crime
March 4 2021 8:02pm
02:05

Medicine Hat murder trial involving extortion plot underway

A bizarre extortion and murder trial is underway in Medicine Hat. Robert Hoefman was charged in 2017 in the death of James Satre. Quinn Campbell explains.

Advertisement

Video Home