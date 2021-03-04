Menu

Global News Morning BC
March 4 2021 10:02am
03:23

Easing visitor restrictions in B.C. long-term care homes

As B.C. considers lifting some visitor restrictions at long term care homes we talk to Tabor Village Executive Director Dan Levitt about what the potential relaxing of rules may look like.

