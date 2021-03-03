Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
March 3 2021 10:06pm
02:02

Port Moody pub superspreader outbreak contact tracing

One person with coronavirus ended up kicking off a superspreader chain of infection, starting at a Port Moody pub, that ultimately affected 296 people. Aaron McArthur reports

