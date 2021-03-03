Menu

Canada
March 3 2021 6:43pm
00:45

Hinshaw asking Albertans to book 1 appointment for COVID-19 vaccination

Dr. Deena Hinshaw asks Albertans to book only one COVID-19 vaccination appointment as “constant churning” could lead to appointments going unfilled.

