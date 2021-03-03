Global News at 10 Saskatoon March 3 2021 3:25pm 01:51 Saskatoon Blades prepare for life in the WHL bubble The Saskatoon Blades are looking to make the most out of their limited preparation time as the head to the WHL’s Regina bubble. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7674999/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7674999/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?