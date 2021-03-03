Menu

Coronavirus
March 3 2021 3:00pm
02:05

Montreal police report rise in crimes targetting Asian community

Montreal police say hate crimes toward the city’s Asian community are on the rise as the COVID-19 pandemic stretches into the one-year mark. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports.

