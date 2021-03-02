Menu

COVID-19
March 2 2021 12:29pm
00:56

Bruce Strang on why Manitobans with disabilities should be first in line for the COVID-19 vaccine

Manitoban Bruce Strang talks about his son, Sean, and why he’s filing a human rights complaint about Sean’s place in the vaccine line-up.

