Global News Hour at 6 BC March 1 2021 9:26pm 02:02 New documentary chronicles return of Metro Vancouver salmon A B.C. filmmaker has chronicled the successful return of Metro Vancouver’s urban salmon, and some of the many people responsible for it. Linda Aylesworth reports. New documentary highlights the importance of Vancouver’s urban salmon <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7671216/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7671216/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?