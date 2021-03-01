Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
March 1 2021 10:30am
04:10

‘Black & Rural’ shares stories of Black Canadians in small towns

Performance storyteller Shayna Jones from Kaslo, B.C. is collecting stories of Black Canadians living in small towns for her performance piece called ‘Black & Rural.’

