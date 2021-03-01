Global News Morning Toronto March 1 2021 10:30am 04:10 ‘Black & Rural’ shares stories of Black Canadians in small towns Performance storyteller Shayna Jones from Kaslo, B.C. is collecting stories of Black Canadians living in small towns for her performance piece called ‘Black & Rural.’ <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7669364/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7669364/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?