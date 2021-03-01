Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
March 1 2021 9:06am
Montreal allows younger seniors to receive COVID-19 vaccination

A West Island vaccination centre is now open to those 75 years of age and older. Brayden Jagger Haines has the latest on this story.

