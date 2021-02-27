Menu

Canada
February 27 2021 6:29pm
02:01

USask researcher says medicine must be more inclusive

A University of Saskatchewan researcher is working to make medicine more inclusive so that more racialized Canadians enter the field and so more people seek out and trust healthcare.

