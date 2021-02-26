Menu

Sports
February 26 2021 9:40pm
Working Out Like Bandits

: The Fraser Valley Bandits Canadian Basketball season doesn’t start until this June, but they’ve opened a new training facility in Abbotsford that they hope will also help build their fan base. Barry Deley reports.

