Global News Hour at 6 BC
February 26 2021 9:16pm
Vancouver production company apologizes over BLM t-shirt row

A Vancouver production company is apologizing, after a crew member was told to take off a “Black Lives Matter” t-shirt. Jordan Armstrong reports.

