Canada
February 26 2021 5:58pm
02:09

The Quebec government has floated the idea of a COVID-19 passport as proof of vaccination

It would be digital proof, that would allow people access to venues or activities. But as Global’s Gloria Henriquez explains, the idea is raising questions.

